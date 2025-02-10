McKowen hits a century for Leamington

Leamington ace, Gareth Shuttleworth, on the attack. Picture by Ken Pinfold.

The trip to Worcester proved to be a frustrating afternoon for Leamington, as they fell at the final hurdle, losing out by 29 points to 22.

In quite bleak surroundings and on a cold and wet afternoon, Leamington got off to the best possible start, as centre, Rich McKowen, celebrating his 100th appearance for the 1st XV, picked off a stray pass from the hosts and galloped from just outside his own 22 metre zone, downfield, for a score under the posts. Breathtaking!

Josh tockley put icing on the cake with the conversion.

The hosts were quick to respondwith a try of their own following good work in scrum, near the Leamington line.

Playing with the slope in their favour in the first period, Leamington began to exert plenty of pressure on Worcester. Brad James, back at fly-half, was a pivotal figure in linking up his backline, with the quality ball being provided by the Pack. He was also taking full advantage of numerous penalty awards, to kick his side into good field positions. It was from one of these kicks, leading to a lineout that Leamington increased their lead, with winger, Louis Harvey racing over.

More trouble soon followed for the hosts as, from the restart, they fumbled the ball in midfield, which Leamington centre, Freddie Spencer, latched on to immediately, sending a kick down field. The Worcester defence were unable to clear the danger and Leamington skipper, Joe Kinghorn, took full advantage, starting with a slick take of a bouncing ball. Although Worcester were regrouping, they could offer no resistance as Kinghorn brushed aside attempts to halt his run, before charging over the try line.

Leamington continued to press; Jake Dallyn was punching holes in the home defence with his direct running, Conor Chamberlain, back at full back, was testing and teasing the home defence with his trademark sprints and Brad James continued to probe with his jinking runs and quality kicks for position.

As the half came to a close Leamington were hit with a try under the posts, duly converted.

Now playing uphill, Leamington once again started on the front foot when prop forward, Louis Dunbavin, expertly charged down a clearance kick, followed it up, at pace, only to see the ball adjudged to be out of play, as he touched down.

Reward did soon arrive though when the hosts were penalised once more , giving Leamington to kick for position. With lineout ball secured, the Leamington pack set up an unstoppable drive to the try line, with skipper, Joe Kinghorn in place for the last important touch.

Never really looking under pressure all afternoon, Leamington suddenly found themselves on the back foot as the hosts made good use of the slope on the pitch, earning two quick, unconverted scores in the process, to draw level.

Chance still came Leamington's way, however the home defence was sufficiently strong enough to withstand all efforts.

However, finally, the slope advantage paid dividends for the home side as they finished with a converted score, to take the spoils.