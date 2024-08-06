Middle England League win for Warwickshire Ladies

Warwickshire ensured second spot in the Middle England League after victory over Oxfordshire.

As with many bowling clubs these days Southam United sits alongside a new housing estate overlooking what will be beautiful countryside once HS2 has finished working on the perimeter. This was the venue for the final Middle England League game against Oxfordshire and a 6 rink win ensured second place for Warwickshire Ladies.

Highest Winning Rink went to Debbie Bloxham with Lynne Innes (both Stratford), Heather Tredgold (Southam) and Jenny Wickens (RLS) who were lying 6 all at 8 ends before 6 shots on the 9th and 5 on the 10th changed the whole perspective and they went on to win 30-8.

Maureen Edwards (Rugby Thornfield) with Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park), Jayne Henfrey (Lillington) and Anita Cowdrill (RLS) who had their foot on the pedal from the word go ensuring a 22-8 win.

Heather Mills with Dawn Horne (both RLS), Pat Lowe (Rugby Thornfield) and Donna Kerr (Lillington) were also determined not to give any quarter and finished with a 22-0 win.

Sue Hornsby with Margaret Grosvenor, and Pippa Mace (All Lillington) and Gill Maund (Sherwood Park) started at a pace and just kept going to win 22-10.

Jenny Corn (Lillington) with Nicola Bradshaw (Rugby Thornfield), Caroline Harris (County President) and Aleen Shuttleworth (Stoke) started slowly but 4 shots on the 5th end gave them the momentum they needed to go on and win 21-13.

Ros Taylor with Di Medhurst (both Avenue Coventry) with Lily-Mae Adams (Sherwood Park) and Pat Moore (Three Spires) were ahead all the way and eventually finished 17-10.