Miles leaves Warwickshire after six years

Craig Miles

Warwickshire have announced Craig Miles is leaving the club at the end of the season to join Gloucestershire, ending a successful six-year spell at Edgbaston.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old bowler has confirmed a three-year deal, signing for Gloucestershire for a second time, having played for the club between 2011 and 2018.

Miles came to the Bears’ attention after taking a five-wicket haul against them at Edgbaston, removing Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell in the same over. He signed for the Bears only a few weeks later and claimed 134 wickets for Warwickshire across all formats during his time at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miles starred in the club’s 2021 County Championship win, taking 37 wickets at an average of 21.81. In the same season, he recorded a first-innings five wicket haul in the innings victory over Lancashire in the Bob Willis Trophy win at Lord’s.

James Thomas, Performance Director at Warwickshire CCC said:

“Craig has been key to the club’s success over the last six years and has helped to shape the team throughout his time here. The quality of Craig’s play is testament to the hard-working, team player that he is, and our fans will look back with fond memories of his exceptional 2021 season, where he played a key role in the team’s County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy double.

“We wish Craig all the best, back where it all began, at Gloucestershire.”