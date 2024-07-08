Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home Guard experienced a mixed week of results.

On Tuesday 2nd July. Home Guard welcomed Welford to Victoria Park on Tuesday for a Three Rink Triples match in which The Guard suffered a heavy defeat. With no winning rinks, Club Secretary Denis Crossfield aided by Les Woodfield and Shaun Adams were 7-4 up at half distance but loosing 8 shots over 3 ends ran out with a 15 all draw.

Captain Fred Sawyer aided by Glen Stanford and Brian Smith were 13-4 ahead after 9 ends but droping a 6 and an 8 wiped out the lead to then go down a further 2 ends to loose15-29 at the finish. Pete Larkin with Keith Lewis and Mike Davies were 3-14 down after 9 ends and only secured one further end to loose heavily To Simon Davies' rink 5-34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday 4th July, Home Guards visitors this time were FISSC for a 3 rink triples encounter. The Guard had 2 winning rinks, the highest skipped by Captain Fred Sawyer assisted by Martin Bailey and Les Woodfield made a strong start to lead 14-2 after 9 ends and despite the response from FISSC taking 4 ends the Guard ran out 20-9 winners.

It was a mixed week for Home Guard.