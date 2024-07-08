Mixed fortunes for Home Guard
On Tuesday 2nd July. Home Guard welcomed Welford to Victoria Park on Tuesday for a Three Rink Triples match in which The Guard suffered a heavy defeat. With no winning rinks, Club Secretary Denis Crossfield aided by Les Woodfield and Shaun Adams were 7-4 up at half distance but loosing 8 shots over 3 ends ran out with a 15 all draw.
Captain Fred Sawyer aided by Glen Stanford and Brian Smith were 13-4 ahead after 9 ends but droping a 6 and an 8 wiped out the lead to then go down a further 2 ends to loose15-29 at the finish. Pete Larkin with Keith Lewis and Mike Davies were 3-14 down after 9 ends and only secured one further end to loose heavily To Simon Davies' rink 5-34.
On Thursday 4th July, Home Guards visitors this time were FISSC for a 3 rink triples encounter. The Guard had 2 winning rinks, the highest skipped by Captain Fred Sawyer assisted by Martin Bailey and Les Woodfield made a strong start to lead 14-2 after 9 ends and despite the response from FISSC taking 4 ends the Guard ran out 20-9 winners.
Mike Harrison with Pete Warren and Brian Smith made a good start leading 10-4 after 9 ends but a strong comeback by FISSC in the second half reduced the deficit to a single shot finishing 14-13 to the home side. Pete Larkin aided by Colin Chamberlain and Neil Duxbury were5-6 down at half distance but after a close second nine the score was 14 all, so honours even.
