Mixed fortunes for Leamington teams in zonal finals

Leamington had mixed fortunes in the zonal finals of the National cups last weekend.

The Ladies team, competing in the Rosebowl Cup in Newbury, made it through to the final when finishing third. Despite losing to Central London and Harrow and Wembley, Rugby’s Sarah James and Lillington Free Church’s Monika Tomaszek pipped hosts Newbury 3-2 to march on.

The Men, competing in St Neots, just failed to qualify. Free Church duo Lee Dorning and Josh Yarrow beat Leicester 4-1 and Luton 5-0 but a narrow 2-3 loss to Harrow and Wembley saw them eliminated.

Lillington Free Church Table-tennis Club held its final graded tournament of the season at St Nicholas Leisure Centre in Warwick.

Lillington's Thomas Pinnington won two trophies at his club's graded tournament.

The age group events were held in the morning. In the Senior event Kidlington’s Brandon Patterson fought his way to the semi-final where he overcame David Wong of Draycott in straight sets. In the other semi, Steve Bertie of Continental Stars in Birmingham competed in a much closer contest, eventually sealing his victory in 5 sets against Owain Jones of Free Church. Bertie went on to take the title in another 5 setter.

The Junior event saw the talented Jensen Denton-Smith of Cardiff dispatch Church’s Shivam Gupta 3-0 in one semi-final. The other semi was an all Kidlington affair with Harry Hunt defeating Lucas Yim 3-1. Denton-Smith made his journey from Wales worthwhile by winning the final 3-0.

Kidlington players also grabbed success in the under 13 event. In one semi Adrian Yau Shing Ng accounted for Church’s Campbell Turner whilst his club mate, Benjamon Screnock earned the right to face him with a tight 11-9 in the 5th verdict over Sebastian Green of North Gwent. The final was just as close with Ng triumphing 12-10 in the 5th.

The graded singles were played in the afternoon with all 4 semi-finalists in Grade A coming from local clubs. Church’s Sam Weaving edged the first set, 12-10 against the promising Eathorpe junior, Toby John but used his experience to wrap things up 3-0. Dave Ramsey, also of Free Church beat Radford’s Padipat Pluemuworasawat 9,11 and 8 in the other semi. Padipat was a Division 3 player this season but obviously would be a force higher up the League. Ramsey took the honours in the Final 3-0.

In Grade B there was an all Free Church semi with Chris Jones taking on Tobias Eriksson and booking his place in the final 3-1. Paras Tejani of Whitnash defeated Liam Conland of Coventry 3-0 in the other semi. In the final Tejani secured top position in 4.

In Grade C Church again provided two semi-finalists who had mixed fortunes. Chris Bosworth got to the final with a five set success against Juliet Bertie of Continental but young Toby Roe fell to Jensen Denton-Smith of Cardiff in straight sets. The Welsh youngster won the Final 3-0.

In the Improvers Kidlington had three representatives in the semis. Lucas Yim defeated his club mate Leo Dixon 3-1 but Adrian Yau Shing Ng lost 0-3 to Church’s Shivam Gupta. Gupta capped a fine day by beating Yim in 4.

The Beginners semi-finals were competed by Sebastian Green of North Gwent who beat his Welsh club mate Anaya Oleary 3-0 and Thomas Pinnington of Lillington who beat George Lila of Nuneaton by the same score. In a close final Green secured victory 3-1.

Consolation Events

Seniors Greg Swan (Free Church) beat Liam Conland(Coventry)

Juniors Toby Haworth (Gloucester) beat Tudor Draghici (Free Church)

Under 13s Thomas Pinnington (Free Church) beat Harry Osborne (Nuneaton)

Grade A Dan Shaw (Free Church) beat Ian Heavey (Coventry)

Grade B Susie Swan (Free Church) beat Lucy Duncan (Free Church)

Grade C Oluwole Sowumni (Continental) beat Jim Goodwin (Ashorne)

Improvers Toby Haworth (Gloucester) beat Otis Green (Free Church)

Beginners Stiaan Van Rensburg (Free Church) beat Johan Reimel (Free Church)