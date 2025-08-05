Nail-biting finals day sees multiple matches decided by single shots

The County Singles final was an all Rugby event as Jacob Mills took on Craig Carter, both looking to claim their first singles crown. The more experienced Carter made the early running, building a 10-2 lead, Mills then spurred into action, moving to within one of Carter.

The duo exchanged singles and doubles before Carter again broke away to lead 17-12. Mills also had a good three end spell, levelling the game 17-17, Carter took a couple of singles to move within touching distance of the title only for Mills to take a treble to move ahead for the first time, leading 20-19. A brilliant end saw Craig Carter take the two shots he needed to win 21-20.

The County Pairs saw a clash of the Smiths, father and son Steve and Harry (Nuneaton) taking on brothers Adam and Mark (Avenue Leamington). A third end four and ninth end five for Harry and Steve saw them leading by seven midway through. With four ends to go Mark and Adam still trailed by five but scored a pair of doubles either side of a treble to move ahead by two shots heading into the final end.

A tense final end saw the head alter multiple times and when all the bowls had been delivered the Nuneaton Smiths held one with a tight measure for a second. The spectators watched on as the umpire measured and remeasured multiple time before confirming the second shot for Harry and Steve, the scores now level, an extra end would be needed to decide this thrilling encounter. Another great end saw Mark and Adam Smith take a single to win 21-20.

Royal Leamington Spa “A” (Bill Claridge, Neil Weston, Dave Harding and Greville Reader) took on Nuneaton “A” (Mark Marshall, Mark Glover, Geoff Millership and Trevor Manning) for the Ivens Cup, a good start took Reader and co 7-0 up after four ends, Manning’s rink hit back to wipe out the deficit and move one ahead at the halfway point.

Reader took a four on the next end to move back ahead but with two ends to play it was the Nuneaton four with a slender one shot lead. Royal Leamington Spa levelled the game in the penultimate end and then won the trophy 17-15 with a last end double.

Rugby brothers Tom and Jacob Mills faced Sam Shuttleworth (Whitnash) and Aiden Maries (Avenue Leamington) for the Junior Pairs trophy. The first two ends were settled with fours, one for each side, The Mills’ then went on a good spell, winning seven of the next eight ends to lead by seven after ten ends. A treble and four saw Maries and partner level the scores and they edged the next four ends to lead by one with two ends left. Tom and Jacob Mills took both those ends to win 17-15.

Andy Prickett, Simon Davies, Mick Hawkins and Martin Timms (Welford) made the early running to lead by six shots after seven ends in the Senior Fours against Hugh Dunachie, Mal Evans, Paul Finch and Gary Langford (Sherwood Park). The game ebbed and flowed between the two sides as it reached fourteen ends with the scores level. A couple of singles for Langford’s four with a single in response ensured another final going down to tense final end, the Welford fours a shot down. It was the Sherwood Park seniors that came out on top, taking a double to finish 16-13 winners.

Martin Ashton, Mark Delaney, Harry Chapman and Ben Harris (Erdington Court) dropped a first end single but raced away to lead 12-2 after eight ends against the Avenue Leamington four of Mark Smith, Karl Finch, Luke Horne and Adam Smith. A good fightback from Smith and co cut the deficit down to one shot but the Erdington four held on to win 17-14.

An excellent start by Keith Avery, Scott Ashby and Graham Ashby that included a first end five to lead 12-0 after five ends in their Triples encounter against Gary Newton, Sam Shuttleworth and Andy Sparkes (Whitnash). A treble and four saw the Whitnash trio reduce the deficit to five but a strong finish meant that Keith Avery, Scott Ashby and Graham Ashby take the title 21-13.

Keith Avery (Nuneaton) was again in action, this time taking on Luke Horne (Avenue Leamington), Avery making the early gains to lead 8-3 after eight ends. Horne took the next three ends to cut the deficit to a single but three doubles took Avery seven clear with fourteen ends gone. Horne hit back with three singles, the score now 14-10 after seventeen ends. With a potential eight shots available it was do or die time for Horne, Keith Avery took two singles to move into an unbeatable 16-10 lead and took the crown.

The Junior Singles final saw Josh Hancock (Whitnash) take on Aiden Maries (Avenue Leamington) and a tight encounter resulted in the scores being all square at nine each. Hancock took the next end with a four but Maries again kept up, taking the scores to fourteen all. Hancock again moved clear with a treble and the pair exchanged singles to lead 18-15 before taking the three shots needed to win the title 21-15.

Andrew Powell (Blossomfield) went up against Sam Shuttleworth (Whitnash), who had a busy day featuring in three finals, and it was Shuttleworth that made the early running but was pegged back to lead 8-7. Shuttleworth also had the better of the next five ends, taking his lead to 17-9. A good spell by Powell cut the deficit down but he still trailed 17-19. A couple of singles gave Sam Shuttleworth the 21-17 victory and winning his county badge.

1 . Contributed Ivens Cup winners Royal Leamington Spa Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Junior Singles winner: Josh Hancock (Whitnash) Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Unbadged Singles winner: Sam Shuttleworth (Whitnash) Photo: Submitted