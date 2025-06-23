Nail-biting finish as county ladies take the honours

After the rain

With two teams still to finish it looked as if the County Men were going to retain the Trophy they had won last year, but six shots on the last end from Ladies’ County President Pat Gagg’s team helped their cause followed by a last wood finish by Jenny Corn who was 5 shots down as she played her last wood and managed to draw shot, giving the Ladies a 4 shot win – 91-87.

Highest winning rink went to Maureen Edwards with Christine Harding (both Rugby Thornfield), Diane Harvey (Warwick Boat Club) and Pat Moore (Three Spires) who were fairly evenly matched until the 13th end when they picked up three shots and went on to win 18-8.

County President, Pat Gagg (Lillington) with Alison Boyd (Nuneaton), Joy Cooke (Sherwood Park) and Linda Linney (Stratford) were trailing until the 16th end when they managed to go ahead 14-13 before picking up 6 shots on the last end to give themselves a 9 shot lead finishing 22-13 and giving the whole team the opportunity to have an overall win.

Sue Hornsby (Lillington) with Brenda Batt (Snitterfield), Pam Jowers (Stratford) and Liz Crispin (Wolvey) started strongly and were 6-0 up at 5 ends before the opposition managed to score 3 shots but the home team kept up the momentum eventually winning 14-12.

Ladies' County President, Pat Gagg, accepts the Rose Bowl Trophy from the Men's President, Aubrey Brookhouse

Jenny Corn with Pippa Mace, Jayne Henfrey (all Lillington) and Lynn Stringer (Ambleside) started strongly and were 10-1 up at 6 ends before the men started to come back and they levelled 12 all at 13 ends finished three shots down 14-17.

Liz Crowther (Lillington) with Velisa Brown (Southam), Margaret Boldy (Wellesbourne) and Vanessa Brazier (Rugby Railway) were level pegging 3 all at 5 ends and were fairly evenly matched until the second half of the game when the opposition began to pull ahead with the ladies eventually finishing 12-16.

Debbie Bloxham (Stratford) with Caroline Edwards (RLS), Elaine Taylor (Stoke) and Pat Lowe (Rugby Thornfield) were holding their own until the 8th end but weren’t able to maintain the moment and finished 11-21.

County Men’s President, Aubrey Brookhouse, presented Pat Gagg with the Rose Bowl Trophy which they will defend in the Annual match next year when no doubt the men will be out to make sure it returns to them.