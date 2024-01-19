Nuneaton Boxer Covets Bragging Rights in Coventry Showdown

Nuneaton semi-professional boxer Reece Mingar is determined to prove that he's a tough as any professional and earn bragging rights on Charlie Herdman's Coventry show

Nuneaton boxer Reece Mingar is keenly anticipating his first televised fight next month as he fights on promoter Charlie Herdman’s show at Coventry’s Sports Connexion Arena.

‘My ambition for 2024 is to get as many fights and hopefully win as many title belts as I can on the unlicensed scene and get much better known across the region,’ said Mingar, who works as a production operative and lives with his family, ‘I’ve been boxing since a young age and am now fighting out of Bulkington Boxing Gym. I like the discipline and the training of boxing and constantly striving to be the best I can. I love the whole build up to the fight and then the action. Like all boxers I’m so proud when I deliver a powerful and decisive punch and I’m ecstatic when I deliver a knockout. The whole thing is so good for me mentally and physically.’

Twenty-two-year-old Mingar admires ‘the courage and determination, commitment and fearlessness’ of boxers such as world champion Canelo Alvarez and England’s own Ricky Hatton. He spent some time concentrating on football ‘but found out I was better with my hands than with my feet’ but still regularly attends Nuneaton Borough football club matches as I’m their most dedicated supporter.’

The Coventry show is themed as ‘Bragging Rights’ and Herdman’s promotions offer fighters who enjoy the sport the opportunity to box outside the formal professional structure of British Boxing. ‘All fights are equally matched,’ explained Ringar, ‘and you can get to be a title belt holder but just within the promotion. Spectators find unlicensed boxing thrilling as bouts are quite short say ten minutes at most. It can be rough and ready and exciting to watch. I don’t see myself joining the professional ranks. Boxers like me are as rock hard as any aspiring professional and our fights are always equally matched.’