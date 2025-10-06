Only one perfect record remains in competitive table tennis league

It looks like being a competitive season in Leamington's table tennis league.

In what promises to be an exciting and wide open Division 1, only one team has recorded two wins after the second round of matches.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what promises to be an exciting and wide open Division 1, only one team has recorded two wins after the second round of matches.

That side is Lillington Free Church A who accounted for Wellesbourne 7-3. A’s young star, Rex Wong, posted a hat-trick, Tom Brocklehurst helped to win the doubles and claimed two and Monika Tomaszek one. Pete Barrow was Wellesbourne’s mainstay with two, beating Brocklehurst in 5, and Steve Cull got a single. Rugby A had lost 4-6 to Wellesbourne in week 1. Ryan Lines’s brace included a 12-10 in the 5th win over Dave Harvey. Marina Ndumengo and Matt Outhwaite added singles but the villagers got over the line with a triple from Pete Barrow, two from Dave Harvey and a doubles success from Alan Cotton and Barrow. Rugby A followed this with a draw at home to St Georges B. Lines won his three and Outhwaite provided the other two. However, Mark Rose’s two plus singles from Taran Dhillon and Damon Fenton kept Georges in it. Fenton and Rose took the doubles 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free Church B remained unbeaten after a narrow win, 6-4, over Oxhill. Dave Ramsey won a treble, Sam Weaving notched two and Jeff Harris beat Brian Hobill 12-10 in the 5th. Anthony Gorman’s two included a 5 set win over Weaving, Simon Nolan won a single and the duo took the doubles3-1.

Free Church C drew with St Georges A. Church number one, Lee Dorning, was unbeaten but had a scare from Mark Jackson whom he beat 12-10 in the 5th. Ricardo Bolanos beat Harrison Allwood and Owain Jones overcame Laurence Sweeney but lost in 5 to Jackson.

Jackson and Sweeney landed the doubles.

Radford A have made a strong start in Division 2 with number one Padipat Pluemworasawat unbeaten after two matches. In the 6-4 win over Flavels he was joined by Robert Tkaczyk (2) and Andy Coonan(1). Shivam Kapur (2) and Trevor Bradley (1) replied and won the doubles in 5. Radford then saw off Free Church D 8-2. Martin Pointon (2) and Tkaczyk (2) provided their number one with support, with Sam Groom and Jay Virdi sharing Church’s points. Walter Warburton’s maximum propelled Eathorpe C to a draw with Flavels. Josh Atkins and Kieran Podbury supplied singles. Sam Bradley and Kapur gained braces and combined for the doubles. Nomads Aces are another side to start strongly and overcame Colebridge B 7-3. Paul Rowan won his three, Andy Davies’s two included an 11-9 in the 5th verdict over Dean Hicks and Tony Thomas defeated Andrew Rowland but lost to Jason Rainey 9-11 in the 5th. Rowan and Thomas pocketed the doubles 3-0. An eye-catching hat-trick from Free Church E’s Chris Jones did not prevent his team losing 4-6 to Eathorpe B. Tobias Eriksson won one, losing to Mark Bastick in 5. Bastick (2), Chris Atkins (2) and Jim Levack (1) plus the doubles gave the villagers the win.

Nomads Codgers are the early trailblazers in Division 3 and defeated Free Church F 8-2. Richard Miles and Kim Wong were responsible for 7 points and Les Hoggins got the other. Vikram Deshmukh, on debut, and Bethan Jones replied. Rugby D beat Free Church H 9-1. Katsuko Nagata and Peter Ratcliffe took all 6 of their singles, Bernard Burke added two and joined wife Katsuko for the doubles with Paul Emberson getting the consolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are two 4-1 wins to report in Division A.Wanderers beat Codgers 2 with Richard Smith winning both singles and the doubles with Dennis Woodhead, who won one but lost 9-11 in the 5th to John Taylor. Eathorpe K overcame Flounders with Kieran Podbury winning his two before wrapping up the doubles with Josh Atkins who won one. Salman Atta got the consolation but lost to Podbury 9-11 in the 5th.

In Division B FISSC whitewashed Free Church I 5-0 ( Robert Bartowski and Mark Fincham) having previously edged Radford D 3-2, Bartowski (2) and Neil Mudie (1). Radford’s Jamie Hubbard won a single and joined Mo Eissa for a 5 set doubles victory. Free Church J (Otis Green and Thomas Pinnington) bagged all 5 points at Eathorpe E.

Rugby F made it 10 points from 10 when eclipsing Free Church K 5-0 through Thomas Mayle and Shaneli Wickrahanayaka in Division C.

Free Church M have also had two 5-0 wins in Division D, this week ‘s triumph over Radford F courtesy of David Amos and Matt Hayes. Free Church L were also big winners, 4-1 against Moreton Morrell B. Harry Davenport won both singles and Campbell Turner added one. The pair took the doubles. Philip Shaw -Hamilton , on debut, got the consolation