48lb rock and 64lb back pack for Paddy Doyle's 714th challenge

Paddy Doyle lifting the rock

Over Whitacre Walking Centre in North Warwickshire was once again the main venue for Paddy Doyle's latest fitness endurance challenges. The first feat was the outdoor 20 metre weight carrying walk on a 4% incline carrying 48lb solid rock and 64lb back pack completing 20.

He then achieved 17 shoulder presses carrying the same weight in a time of 3 min. 57. 72 sec. After a one minute break Doyle went for the 15.5km cross country speed march carrying a 60lb back pack finishing in 1 hr. 49 min. 20 sec. He then completed 16km in 1 hr. 57 min. 08 sec. Bringing the present career total of fitness endurance titles to 714.

"The weather was getting warmer throughout the morning which made the endurance and strength attempts more arduous, but I dug deep making sure I took on plenty of water and fruit," he said.