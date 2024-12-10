A busy two months of competition at Warwick Golf Club
Here are the latest set of results from Warwick Golf Club.
October Medal: 1st Simon Duns nett 69, 2nd Mick Dale nett 72. AJ Coller Cup: 1st Philip Head 37 points, 2nd Ron Jeffries 33 points. Ann Bull Salver: 1st Ron Jeffries 33 points, 2nd Simon Duns 32 points.
Eddie McGrath Memorial Trophy: 1st Ron Jeffries 32 points, 2nd Simon Duns 31 points. November Medal: 1st Simon Duns nett 68, 2nd Ron Jeffries nett 69. Captains Charity Challenge 4-man Texas scramble: 1st Sandha Kulwant, Simón Duns, Philip Head & Robert Buckingham 62-09 nett 53. Xmas Fayre: 1st Philip Head 35 points, 2nd Cindy Lewis 32 points.