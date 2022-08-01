A Record-breaking seventh Masters title for Mark

Rugby's Mark Cossar and Gareth Williams were flat out to the chequered flag

Cossar was simply too fast and too good for the rest of the field, dominating his opponents on a day when track staff had to work wonders to keep down the dust.

It was in 2009 when Mark Cossar first captured the coveted British Masters title with his younger brother Tom as passenger. Tom has since switched to being at the throttle, making the 2022 final, where he finished sixth.

After the prestigious event had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Mark Cossar teamed up with Rugby’s Gareth Williams to win last year’s title, so the pair will be trying to make it a hat-trick in 2023.