Age is just a number for victorious Mick Allen

Mick Allen had a successful weekend. Photo: David Hastings

He may be the oldest active racer in the Coventry-based Team Jewson-M.I.Racing-Polypipe-McCann, but he keeps hitting the headlines with some outstanding performances.

At the weekend, weekend 76-year-old Mick Allen was victorious once more, this time in the Jewson-sponsored 2 Stage Road Race for riders 60 years and over.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Team M.I. Racing, the event attracted 80 of the UK's finest road riders over the age of 60, several of them ex-internationals or former professionals.

Stage one was a three-and-a-half mile time trial.

Allen was expected to win the 70 +class, in the time trial.

However, it was thought that stage two, which was very hilly, would be too much.

Yet he won that as well, and finished up first on general classification in the 70+ category.

This saw him beat former international rider Rob Stone.

Another member of Team Jewson, Steve Dunton, has been making a name for both himself and his team lately.

At the Ron Day Circuit series at Milton Keynes, Steve who joined the team at the end of last season, has notched up five wins and two second places in seven races.

He now leads the series.