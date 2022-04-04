Runners in Alcester High Street - there will now be two chances to tackle a 10k in the historic town

The new addition to the calendar will take place on Sunday, May 29 - the Alcester Summer 10k.

The original event made a post-pandemic return last October, and it will now become a two-race series in 2022, with the autumn event again taking place in October.

The double-header is organised by Raceways Events, the community interest company which organises a host of events around the county.

Events manager Sam Taylor said “There’s already been such a great response to the event, and we can’t wait to see it in action. After a really tough few years, it’s fantastic to see our events happening again.”

All event finishers will receive a race t-shirt and a medal at the finish line - and for those who finish both the summer and autumn races, the medals will combine into a commemorative souvenir for the Alcester 10k Series.

As with all of Raceways’ events, there will be a children’s 1km fun run which is free to enter.

Entries are now open - click here for more details.

Raceways Events is based in Leamington and was founded in 2009 by lifelong friends and competitive athletes Martine Verweij and Catherine O’Carroll.