The new addition to the calendar will take place on Sunday, May 29 - the Alcester Summer 10k.
The original event made a post-pandemic return last October, and it will now become a two-race series in 2022, with the autumn event again taking place in October.
The double-header is organised by Raceways Events, the community interest company which organises a host of events around the county.
Events manager Sam Taylor said “There’s already been such a great response to the event, and we can’t wait to see it in action. After a really tough few years, it’s fantastic to see our events happening again.”
All event finishers will receive a race t-shirt and a medal at the finish line - and for those who finish both the summer and autumn races, the medals will combine into a commemorative souvenir for the Alcester 10k Series.
As with all of Raceways’ events, there will be a children’s 1km fun run which is free to enter.
Entries are now open - click here for more details.
Raceways Events is based in Leamington and was founded in 2009 by lifelong friends and competitive athletes Martine Verweij and Catherine O’Carroll.
Since its launch, Raceways has organised more than 60 running and triathlon events in Warwickshire including the Leamington Spa Half Marathon, Alcester 10k, Moreton Morrell Mad Dash and Christmas Cracker, The Shakespeare Raceways Series at Long Marston, as well as The Avenger middle distance triathlon at Ragley Hall and many off-road events.