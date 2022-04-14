And the winners are...Rugby's Sports Awards 2021 presented at the Benn Hall

Rugby Sports Award winners 2021

Special guest for the evening was Louis Rolfe MBE, Rio Paralympic Gold medal winning cyclist.

The winners included:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach of the Year - Hannah Secher (Rugby Swimming Club – Artistic Swimming)

Sportsman of the Year - Graeme Mooney (Rugby Sport for the Disabled Association), who achieved 1st place in the WCSA World Indoor Championships, won Gold at the National Crossbow Championships

Sportswoman of the Year - Kimberley Woods (Rugby Canoe Club) who was selected for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics. She reached the Olympic final in the women’s kayak and also won gold in women’s kayak team event at World Championships.

Club of the Year - Draycote Water Sailing Club

Unsung Hero, Sponsored by WCAVA - Arwel Jones (Old Laurentian Rugby Football Club)

Young Team of the Year - Rugby Town FC Under 18s, who reached the FA Youth Cup 3rd Round, the furthest any local team has ever reached, beating five higher ranked opposition on their journey.

Young Volunteer of the Year, Sponsored by Rugby Rokeby Lions - Lola Marsay (Rugby Swimming Club – Artistic Swimming)

Young Sportsperson of the Year - Luke Marsh (Gymnastics). Luke is a

member of British national squad and was selected for the GB team that won Under 18 Junior Trophy. He won the individual all-around at the Under 16 Junior Team Cup.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Harry Sayers (Draycote Water Sailing Club)

Excellence in Sport Awards, Sponsored by GLL Sports Foundation:

Samuel White (American Football)

Luke Marsh (Gymnastics)

Millie Irish (Sailing)

Hayden Taylor-Walton (Gymnastics)

Jacob Bethell (Cricket)

Lola Dudkowsky (Artistic Swimming)

Olivia Tyers (Artistic Swimming)

Clayton Bell (Gymnastics)

Jessica Powell (Sailing)