Avon Valley proud of gymnasts' success

Lina Tounsi and Daniella Hurwood

Two students from the Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College have recently won medals at a gymnastics event held in Newcastle.

Year 9 students, Lina Tounsi and Daniella Hurwood, who both train and compete for Rugby Gymnastics Club, travelled north to Newcastle upon Tyne for their first competitive gymnastics competition since before the first lockdown.

Lina, who has been involved in gymnastics since she was four years old, won a gold medal after coming first on the vault, third on floor and being placed first overall.

Her classmate Daniella, who’s taken gym classes since she was two years old, came third on the bars and vault and was placed third overall.

The duo spend a lot of time training and attend the gymnastics club five times per week, with sessions lasting four hours.

After their success in Newcastle the pair, who one day hope to compete at the Olympic Games, have qualified for British Gymnastics’ National One Competition which will be held in Cannock in the New Year.

Alison Davies, Headteacher, said: “It’s always great to hear about our students’ successes, whether they are in or out of school.

“I am very impressed to hear about Lina and Daniella’s success, both are wonderful students, who always work hard at school and obviously apply the same level of focus when training and competing in gymnastics.