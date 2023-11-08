Bad Eggs are beaten in Leamington's Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League
Bad Eggs nevertheless stay top, and All Sorts stay sixth. A blank fixture for BFC United means they slip from second to fifth, but now with a game in hand on the top teams.
As a result, Grovers Rovers move up to second thanks to a 186-174 (13-7) win over newcomers and bottom team, Racketeers, who are now starting to pick up some decent points.
Zimmers move into the top three, thanks to a 200-161 (17-3) win over Nutters, and go ahead of Jocky’s Jokers, who lost 9-11 (178-182) against Pacemakers. Demons stay eighth despite an 11-9 (192-169) win over RFI, with Steve Smith top scoring on 41.