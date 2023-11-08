Register
BREAKING

Bad Eggs are beaten in Leamington's Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League

In a relatively low scoring match, All Sorts staged a remarkable second half comeback to inflict the first defeat of the season on top team Bad Eggs, with a 177-169 (11-9) winning margin.
By John Bracey
Published 8th Nov 2023, 07:47 GMT
Action from the latest round of the Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League.Action from the latest round of the Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League.
Action from the latest round of the Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League.

Bad Eggs nevertheless stay top, and All Sorts stay sixth. A blank fixture for BFC United means they slip from second to fifth, but now with a game in hand on the top teams.

As a result, Grovers Rovers move up to second thanks to a 186-174 (13-7) win over newcomers and bottom team, Racketeers, who are now starting to pick up some decent points.

Zimmers move into the top three, thanks to a 200-161 (17-3) win over Nutters, and go ahead of Jocky’s Jokers, who lost 9-11 (178-182) against Pacemakers. Demons stay eighth despite an 11-9 (192-169) win over RFI, with Steve Smith top scoring on 41.

Related topics:Leamington