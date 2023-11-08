Bad Eggs are beaten in Leamington's Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League

In a relatively low scoring match, All Sorts staged a remarkable second half comeback to inflict the first defeat of the season on top team Bad Eggs, with a 177-169 (11-9) winning margin.

Action from the latest round of the Blythe Liggins Invitation Skittles League.

Bad Eggs nevertheless stay top, and All Sorts stay sixth. A blank fixture for BFC United means they slip from second to fifth, but now with a game in hand on the top teams.

As a result, Grovers Rovers move up to second thanks to a 186-174 (13-7) win over newcomers and bottom team, Racketeers, who are now starting to pick up some decent points.

