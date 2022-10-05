Battling Leamington are undone by Ledbury flair

Battling Leamington slipped to defeat..

Ledbury set the early pace and Leamington Full Back, Josh Jones, had to pull off two smart tackles in the opening minutes, before No8, John Brear, made a try saving intervention in the corner. This pressure from the home side soon brought reward with a converted try.

Jim Robertson slotted over a penalty goal to quickly reduce the deficit, although this proved to be a temporary respite as Ledbury quickly regrouped and hit back with two tries and a conversion.

When Leamington finally got some rhythm in their play it bought points. Wing Forward, Lewis Kelsey, picked the pockets of the home team, deep in his own half and set Gareth Shuttleworth off on a run, supported by winger, Kofi Miller.

Miller’s forceful run won a penalty, which the visitors kicked to gain a lineout. With the ball secured, the visitors moved play to the near side wing, allowing Ruyssevelt to create enough space for Conor Chamberlain to race through to score. Robertson then added the conversion.

The home side boasted a well balanced squad and were no doubt causing Leamington plenty of problems with their purposeful attack play and once again this brought them another converted score.

With the half time whistle approaching, Leamington tested the visitors defence with a lineout, near the try line. With possession secured, Kelsey nearly forced his way over, as his pack drove forwards. Although this initial onslaught was held up, the ball was moved out to Shuttleworth, who raced in for a try.

The home side increased their lead after nine minutes of second half play with a well worked try, before Leamington replied with a hard earned score of their own. Again, it stemmed from a lineout, with Kelsey driving forward.

Prop, Louis Dunbavin, then took over and nearly got over the line. The Leamington pack continued to work the ball forward, with Dunbavin and Symonds trying their luck, before Kelsey nipped in to claim possession and dart over between the posts. Once again, the sure-footed Robertson nailed the conversion.

Where Leamington will be disappointed is with their inability on the day, to keep up the pressure on the home side and make further inroads. Although, this situation was probably down to Ledbury’s attacking flair, which was soon again on display with another converted score.

Leamington did have one last try in their locker and like their previous scores on the day, was hard-earned. Good work at the lineout secured possession and the ball was recycled across the park. The pack tried their luck with a couple of strong drives before Fly-Half, Chris John, took the opportunity to switch play to his left, at pace, catching the Ledbury defence flat-footed and setting Conor Chamberlain away for a score in the corner. Robertson completed the play with a decisive conversion.

This final try had secured the all important bonus point, however it was the home side who had the final say with another converted try.