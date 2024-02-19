It's Fiver Friday at Warwick Racecourse this Friday.

The first of the two feature races is the Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Handicap Chase over two and a half miles which attracted 12 entries with the weights headed by Demnat, Numitor, third in the race last year, and General Medrano who have all been allocated 12-2, being rated 2lbs higher than the normal handicap maximum rating of 130.

Further down the weights are Ballycamus, winner of two of his last three races, including over the course in January, and Dan Skelton's Walk In Clover, pulled up in a Listed race at Doncaster in December.

Course winner Marsh Wren tops the weights for the second of the main races, the Charlie Wilson Memorial Mares' Handicap Chase over three miles. Walk In Clover is amongst the entries for this race as well, along with Gold Clermont, who has an alternative engagement in Exeter's Devon National. Midnight Mary ran well to finish third in the Listed Lady Protectress Mares' Chase at Huntingdon to suggest she would have a good chance here.

The seven-race card gets underway at 2.15pm with the Unibet Cheltenham Preview Here 7th March "Hands And Heels" Handicap Hurdle for conditional and amateur riders over three and a quarter miles in which Skelton's Major Fortune would be seeking a four-timer and Uno Mas continues to drop in the weights.

Sandown Park winner Ballybentragh and Ten Lengths Tom both hold an entry at Exeter as well as in the EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (Qualifier) over two miles and three furlongs. Nicky Henderson has five entries and Dan Skelton has three, so it will be interesting to see who each selects to run.