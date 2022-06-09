Bilton bowlers celebrate with jubilee gala

The Platinum Jubileee teams in their red, white and blue ready for Bilton Bowling Club's gala

Club members along with friends and family gathered for an afternoon of entertaining bowls matches along with a barbeque, writes Helen Scott.

Six teams entered the event under the guise of nobility names, Dukes, Duchesses, Princes, Knights, Kings and Queens. Players were dressed in the theme red, white and blue.

The matches were played on a round robin basis over 5 ends with points awarded to the winning team of each game. The top two teams after the round robin games played a final over 8 ends.

Jubilee finalists Martin Sandwell, Sheila Wragg, Richard Stocking, Glyn Wade, Paul Jones, Martin Winn, Steve Purcell and Phil Hirons

The afternoon was overcast but dry when the matches got under way. During the second round the weather took a turn for the worse and the predicted shower took hold, so players rushed for their wet weather kit to keep dry.

With the rain continuing to fall the decision was taken to have a break in the matches so players and spectators moved into the clubhouse for refreshments.

After two rounds the leading team was the Kings. They played some controlled bowls in gaining their victories.

After half an hour the shower relented and the teams returned to the green to play two more matches before the barbeque food was served. The smell of it wafting over the green had an affect on the players as the tempo of play increased as they became hungry!

After four rounds of matches played the Kings were still the leading team. It was close for second place between the Knights and the Princes. This made the final round of matches very interesting as these two teams were playing each other.

In the final round the Princes won their match against the Knights which secured their position in the final.

The final was played between the Kings and the Princes. With both teams feeling tired from the afternoon’s exertions the Princes managed to draw on their reserves and won the final 10 shots to 3.

Congratulations to Steve Purcell, Glyn Wade, Martin Sandwell and Paul Jones on their victory.