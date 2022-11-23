Willenhall sports and social saw Fitzpatricks boxer Davey Boswell box Braunstone golden gloves fighter Martin ward with the Fitzpatricks boxer taking a unanimous decision over his opponent in a keenly contested contest .

Round one was a close affair with both boxers looking to assert their authority with Davey just being the busier of the two. Then with the instruction from the corner to keep it simple and busy Davey’s work rate and cleaner work took round 2 round.

The 3rd saw Davey carry on from where he left off to take the unanimous win .

This sets things up nicely for the club with club professional Jess Barry boxing in her second professional fight at connections Coventry today (Friday)

After her impressive debut Jess is already being stepped up to the 6 round distance. These are exciting times not just for Fitzpatricks but Leamington boxing in general.