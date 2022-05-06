Bowls round-up - Royal Leamington Spa, Lillington, Southam and Home Guard

Royal Leamington Spa bowlers and the English Deaf Lawn Bowls Association team

Royal Leamington Spa

Royal Leamington Spa’s ladies opened their 2022 campaign with a close-fought 47-45 victory over Stoke from Coventry last week. In a 3-rink contest, Dawn Horne, Val Roberts, Jean Leyland and Enid Reece took a 4-shot win for Spa (17-13), Stoke took a win as Sheena Harris was narrowly beaten 14-16 and the third rink ended all-square as Jenny Wickens was held 16-16.

In glorious sunshine last weekend, Spa played a home double-header and suffered defeats in both matches. Against Coventry Avenue in a 5-rink mixed match, despite only taking shots on 7 of the 21 ends, Spa’s Lyn Wilne, Chris Tarrant, Enid Reece and Raymond Patterson-Morton still managed a 19-18 win. However, it was the only one as Mervyn Taylor (15-17), Dave Wigman (14-16), Greville Reader (17-21) and Eric Smith (12-22) were all defeated, giving Coventry Avenue the overall win by 94 shots to 77.

It was a similar story in the second match, where Spa faced a team representing the English Deaf Lawn Bowls Association (EDLBA) in 3-rink contest involving one ladies and two men’s rinks. With players drawn from all around England, the match was arranged as a practice for their 8th Home Nations Championships being held in Wales in June. On the ladies rink, Sheila Sagar, Christine Barton, Caroline Edwards and Jane Whyatt took a 22-19 win for Spa and Alan Taylor, Tony Cowley, Stewart Barton and Graham White secured a second rink win, 21-16. However, a very close game on the second men’s rink ran away from Spa as EDLBA took 11 unanswered shots on the final 6 ends to condemn Jim Tighe to an 11-23 defeat and take the match by an overall score of 58 shots to 54.

LILLINGTON

Men’s Friendly, home to Stoke, 4 x rinks, Lillington won 89-61

Mike Riley, David Print, Andy Hughes and skip Ian Henderson were left in the wake of a Ron Bale rink trailing 3-18 at 10 ends but marginally recovered the situation in the second period to finish 16-27

Philip Page, Tom McGreavy, Hugh Matthews and skip Colin Daly led a Stoke rink skipped by Dave Taylor 8-7 and gradually pulled away in the second half to win 20-12

Peter Dellow, Paul Wakem, Bob Mann and skip Paul E Smith, held a lead of 11-5 at 10 ends thanks to a 6 on the 6th end then the home side took control to build a commanding score line of 33- 11 at the finish against a Tony Addis rink.

Mick Smith, Mike Davies John Buggins and skip Martin Preedy enjoyed a very close game against a Stoke rink skipped by Chris Perks; Lillington led 10-6 at 10 ends, drew 15 all at 17 ends but edged the last few ends to win 20-17.

SOUTHAM

Southam managed a whitewash win away in their mixed triples match against Home Guard 53-24.The highest winning rink was skipped by Denis Ward with Tony Hoffman, David Adnitt were never in trouble 18-7 at 9 ends winning 24-10.Bob Jardine (skip) Ken Tredgold, Rosalie Ward were 5-5 at 6 ends 10-5 up at 9 ends winning 16-7.Ron Walton (skip) Bob Freeman, Heather Brooks had a tighter game and were 6-7 down at 11 ends but managed to pull away over the remaining ends to win 13-7.They maintained the winning form in their mixed game away at Leamington Avenue 54-43.The highest was skipped by Denis Ward with Stuart Dunne, Peter Godfrey, Bob Freeman who led from the start 14-4 up at 9 ends winning 22-12.Wendy Jeffs (skip) Terry Dunne, David Adnitt, Heather Brooks were on the back foot for most of their game and were 14-5 down at 17 ends but picked up a four on the last end to win 18-15.Ron Walton (skip) Bob Jardine, Barbara Godfery, Rosalie Ward were mostly in control of most of their game and were 12-10 up at 14 ends ut the home side had the better finish to win 14-16.

HOME GUARD

Home Guard travelled to Warwick Boat Club for their first match of the season with 3 rink triples fixture which the Guard succumbed to a 44-21 defeat. Captain Fred Sawyer managed the closest game, assisted by Martin Bailey and Les Woodfield, being 6-3 up at 7 ends but a strong fight back by the Boat Club turned the tables to run out 9-7 winners. Mike Harrison with Alan Rawlinson and Roy Scott were also 7-5 up at half way and again the Boat Club came back strongly to win 13-9. Mike Hall assisted by Glenn Stanford and John McDermott went down 5- 22 to the WBC Captains trio.

Home Guard hosted Southam United at Victoria Park with 3 rink triples fixture which Home Guard succumbed to a 54-20 defeat. Again Captain Fred Sawyer faired the best assisted by Pete Larkin and Neil Duxbury being 4-3 up at 7 ends only to lose out to Ron Walton’s trio 13-7. Brian Smith went down 17-7 and Mike Harrison with Colin Chamberlain and Roy Scott suffered a 24-10 loss.

