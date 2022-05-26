Boxer Jess Barry turns professional with Fitzpatricks

Jess Barry has signed a management deal with Jon Pegg

Jess, who has spent her highly successful amateur career with Christ the King in Coventry, winning 18 of 19 bouts. These included two national championships, a national elite final and she also had GB trials.

Jess has chosen to start her professional career at the gym.

Coach Derek Fitzpatrick said: “It’s great to have Jess join the team but we will continue to work with CTK as after such amazing success we would like to keep a continuity in Jess’s boxing.”

Jess will join the club’s other professional former Welsh international Lewis Howells at the gym.

Fitzpatrick said many have said that Jess’s style would cross over to the professional ranks well and it’s now the job of all involved to make that happen.

Jess has also signed a management deal with Birmingham based Jon Pegg.

She said: “To be represented by someone like Jon and his team is a great start to this adventure, and the plan is to continue the amateur form in the paid ranks.”

Fitzpatrick added: “The team we have built around us at the club since the resumption of boxing post covid is remarkable, and testimony to all the coaches and kids at the club.”

Priya Virk gained revenge in her rematch with a unanimous decision over Hayley Cox (Hockwell Ring Boxing) at Willenhall on Saturday.