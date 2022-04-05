Bronze for Rugby gymnast Owen at British Championships

Rugby Gymnastics Club had three gymnasts successfully qualify to compete in the British Championships 2022, held in Liverpool last month – and came home with a bronze medal.

Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:09 pm
Vault bronze medallist Owen Print

Max Gardner, 13, competed in the under 14s Men’s Artistic category and Julia Kaczmarek, 15, in the senior Women’s competition. Both gymnasts performed brilliantly at their first National Championships.

Owen Print, 23, competed at Men’s Senior level and qualified for the vault final. After a fantastic performance alongside current Olympians, Owen secured the bronze medal.

All gymnasts train over 20 hours a week at Rugby Gymnastics Club in Lower Hillmorton Road and are coached by Sergiy Kotlyarov and Nikki Glaze.

Max Gardner

If any local companies are interested in sponsoring Owen in any way, then please contact [email protected]

Julia Kaczmarek
