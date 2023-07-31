Annabel Crees (16) once again shone for Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club at the British Swimming Summer Championships; not only claiming gold and the title of British Champion, but also winning a silver against the top swimmers from across the country at this invitation-only event.

A controlled heat swim in the 200m backstroke took her into the final as the fastest qualifier. An excellent swim in the final, where she led out of the first turn at 50m, leading for the rest of the race to give her an emphatic win of nearly two seconds. Earlier in the week, she showed her backstroke talent by winning silver in the 100m event.

Crees was joined by teammates Teia Hendley (16), Joshua Paton (17), Andre Onyekwe (15) and Charlie Rounce (16) at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre. All swam some great races in individual events, against top class opposition at this pinnacle event for British age group swimming. They swam multiple events, qualifying for an outstanding five finals between them: swimming numerous personal best times and setting six new club records.

In addition, Onyekwe and Rounce were joined by Axel Martin and Ned Stevens for the boys’ 14/16 year olds 4 x 100m free relay and Onyekwe, Rounce and Stevens were joined by Dan Wilks for the boys’ 14/16 year olds 4 x 100m medley relay. Both teams had great races; going faster than their qualifying times.