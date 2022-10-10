There's money available to support sport thoughts.

The council's Active for Life team is calling on those within the borough to apply for money to develop their facilities and help improve residents’ well-being.

This year the cash is linked to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Legacy, connecting communities and getting people active long term, improving their health and wellbeing.

Those who meet the criteria can apply for a grant of up to £1,000.

Full details of this round are available by clicking here, with priority given to projects that:

- Get inactive residents to become active/get people active long term

- Improve individuals’ health and wellbeing

- Increase participation in sport and physical activity

- Provide evidence there is a need for the project (maybe through local consultation)

- Support and develop a new workforce (volunteers)

- Assist in reducing anti-social behaviour