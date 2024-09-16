Celebrating success at Cleaver Squash & Fitness

By Luke Jones
Contributor
Published 16th Sep 2024
Cleaver Squash & Fitness in Nuneaton, Warwickshire is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievements of our talented juniors, Ameerah and Nadiya.

Ameerah, aged 14, has ascended to the top of the squash world, securing the number one spot in both the European and England Under-15 rankings. Her impressive victories include winning the Italian, German, and Czech Open titles.

Nadiya, competing in the Under-13 category, has also made us proud. She holds the title of England's number one in her age group, was the runner-up at both the English and Italian Junior Opens, and is ranked 5th in Europe.

Both players have represented England with distinction in the Five Nations and European Team Championships, contributing to team victories in these prestigious events.

Coach Andy Pallett with Nadiya (left) and Ameerah (right)Coach Andy Pallett with Nadiya (left) and Ameerah (right)
Coach Andy Pallett with Nadiya (left) and Ameerah (right)

Their achievements are a testament to their hard work and dedication, particularly under the guidance of coach Andy Pallett at Cleaver Squash.

As we look ahead, the British Junior Open in January promises to be their next challenge. With the new squash season fast approaching, we wish Ameerah and Nadiya the very best as they aim for even greater success.

