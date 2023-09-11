Cleary’s England boxers and national champions Jaya Kalsi & Serena Mali have both won medals for Team England at the European Bxing Championships in Maribor, Slovenia.

Jaya (13), who goes to Aylesford School, boxed her way into the finals beating boxers Maja Kuran, of Poland, Evangelina Leon, from Greece, and Myroslava Yefremova from Ukraine.

She went up against Anahit Harutyunyan, from Armenia, in the final in the under 48kg weight category beating her unanimously to win gold and become the European champion.

Serena Mali (14), who goes to the Myton School, boxed her way into the semi-finals in the under 46kg weight category and went up against Ella Archibold, from Ireland, and this year won third place in her weight category.

Jaya Kalsi & Serena Mali celebrate success.

A team England spokesperson said: “On another day Serena would be in the final but she leaves with bronze and a great deal of pride from an excellent tournament.”

Coach Edwin Cleary said “ Jaya and Serena have done brilliantly. They are a dream to coach. They come in and do everything we ask them to do when we ask them to do it.

“It’s been a great year for both girls, Jaya won gold and became the national champion for the second time this year for England and went on to win gold at the three nations in Wales.