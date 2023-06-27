Clearys boxers Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali enjoy success at Three Nations boxing championship

Two boxers from Leamington’s Clearys are celebrating success at the Three Nations boxing championship.

Jaya Kalsi (13), who goes to Ayesford School, won gold to go with her victory at the England National Championships and received the gold medal and golden gloves.

14 year old boxer Serena Mali, who goes to Myton school, won silver at the Three Nations to build on her third success at the England National championships.

Gym owner Edwin Cleary said “ Jaya is one of the most promising prospects to come out of Cleary’s boxing in the 16 years we’ve been going.

Jaya Kalsi with her gold medal.

“After a close defeat in the European Championship last year Jaya has smashed it with eight bouts, eight wins, six unanimous decisions and two stoppages.

“She won her second national title and was crowned British champion last Sunday in Wales in the tri-nations.

“Jaya is a extremely focused individual, she’s fearless to challenges and is so easy to coach. I'm convinced she will improve and develop to win scores of titles throughout her career.

“Serena had a little slip up In the finals at 51kg. She wasn’t at her best on Sunday giving away weight in a bout that could have gone either way, but she’s back down now and she’s ready to go with the Europeans in August