Cleary's boxers Serena Mali and Jaya Kalsi a step closer to England selection

Both Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali again stood out, catching the eye of coaches at last weekend’s England camp and they now move on to the next stage of their journey.
“Knowing both girls, they will give their all to be selected,” said coach Edwin Cleary.
"This is the start of something special for Leamington boxing.”
Serena and Jaya will show their talents at Tamworth Boxing Club later this month at the selection camp, competing for places in the squad to represent the country against the best in Europe.