Cleary's boxers Serena Mali and Jaya Kalsi a step closer to England selection

Not one but two Cleary’s Boxing Gym champions have been selected to attend an assessment with a chance to represent England at the EUBC 2022 European Schools Championships in Turkey in August.

By Zoe Ashton
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:00 am

Both Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali again stood out, catching the eye of coaches at last weekend’s England camp and they now move on to the next stage of their journey.

“Knowing both girls, they will give their all to be selected,” said coach Edwin Cleary.

"This is the start of something special for Leamington boxing.”

Serena and Jaya will show their talents at Tamworth Boxing Club later this month at the selection camp, competing for places in the squad to represent the country against the best in Europe.

