Colin's Corinthians win first Thornfield Indoor bowls gala of the season

.

Rugby Thornfield Indoors BC galas returned after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The first gala of the season was raising money for club funds and featured a new format, three games of six ends.

After the first round of games it was a three-way tie for top spot, ‘The Killers’, ‘4 Aces’ and ‘Mrs Claus & Her Merry Helpers’ all on eight points. The other teams to win their opening game, picking up seven points were ‘Matrix Mob’, ‘The Choral Singers’, ‘Mischief Makers’, ‘Colin's Corinthians’ and ‘Four Fairies’.

Picking up another eight points saw ‘4 Aces’ take sole control of the lead with ‘Mischief Makers’, ‘Four Fairies’ and ‘Colin's Corinthians’ all two points behind. Fifth place with thirteen points were ‘Matrix Mob’, while ‘Mrs Claus & Her Merry Helpers’ completed the list of teams in double figures.

At the end of the gala there were two teams level on 21 points, ‘Four Fairies’ and ‘Colin's Corinthians’, with a total shot count five higher first place went to ‘Colin's Corinthians’ aka Sham Smart, Mike Long, Colin Loveitt and Nigel Malka. Third place, three points behind, were ‘The Choral Singers’, in joint fourth another two points back were ‘The Choral Singers’ and ‘The Committee’.

The galas return in 2022, all supporting charities. The Air Ambulance Gala is on 15th January, 5th February sees the Cancer Research Gala, Comic Relief on 5th March with the final gala on 2nd April though the charity is to be decided. All are on Saturdays at 2.30pm and open to members and non-members.

The club also holds monthly Aussie Pairs Tournaments, the next due on Tuesday 18th January at 7pm. Also on Tuesdays at 6.45pm is the 54321 fun mini competition, teams will be randomly drawn and play two games.