Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From the outset, Leam Colts asserted their dominance, orchestrating a relentless offensive that left their opponents struggling to find their footing.

The match showcased the coordination between the Colts' forward line and the rapid, incisive attacks launched by their back players. This propelled them to an early lead and they maintained their momentum throughout the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noteworthy among the standout moments was Olly Spearman’s first try, a masterclass in precision as he navigated through a ten-yard stretch to secure Leamington's first try.

George Wilkinson on the attack for Leamington.

Christian Whitely-Sagoo’s contribution was also impressive as he showcased his pace to leave opposition players trailing in his wake.

Try scorers were Tom Van de Hoven (2), Olly Spearman, Christian Whitely-Sagoo, Archie Thompson, Alex Burbidge, Syd Harvey(2) and George Wilkinson

The Leam Colts' performance not only secured a resounding victory but also treated spectators to a captivating exhibition of skill and teamwork. The anticipation now builds for their upcoming clash on Friday night against Barkers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Colts development side is always looking for new players whether you have experience or not.