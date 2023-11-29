Commanding win for Leamington Colts
and live on Freeview channel 276
From the outset, Leam Colts asserted their dominance, orchestrating a relentless offensive that left their opponents struggling to find their footing.
The match showcased the coordination between the Colts' forward line and the rapid, incisive attacks launched by their back players. This propelled them to an early lead and they maintained their momentum throughout the game.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Noteworthy among the standout moments was Olly Spearman’s first try, a masterclass in precision as he navigated through a ten-yard stretch to secure Leamington's first try.
Christian Whitely-Sagoo’s contribution was also impressive as he showcased his pace to leave opposition players trailing in his wake.
Try scorers were Tom Van de Hoven (2), Olly Spearman, Christian Whitely-Sagoo, Archie Thompson, Alex Burbidge, Syd Harvey(2) and George Wilkinson
The Leam Colts' performance not only secured a resounding victory but also treated spectators to a captivating exhibition of skill and teamwork. The anticipation now builds for their upcoming clash on Friday night against Barkers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This Colts development side is always looking for new players whether you have experience or not.
So if you are in A level years at school or college and fancy a run out, the team train at Moorfields on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at 193.0pm.