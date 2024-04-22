Lee Dorning, Jack Green and Sam Weaving cannot be caught in their quest to land the title. Third placed Rugby B overcame Oxhill 7-3. Adrian Pilgrim won his two contested singles, Tomas Jacko won one and added the doubles with Pilgrim. Oxhill forfeited 3 points due to being a player light but Anthony Gorman (2) and Brian Hobill (1) ensured they had something to show for their trip.

Rugby A are 5th and visited Free Church B returning with a 6-4 win. Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite both won braces and Luke Smith took a single as well as assisting Outhwaite to the doubles. Church’s James Berry posted an impressive hat-trick, beating both Lines and Outhwaite in 5, and Monika Tomaszek added one. Colebridge A defeated Wellesbourne 7-3.

Michael Browne recorded a maximum thanks to a 12-10 in the 5th win over Pete Barrow. Craig Allen and Mike Rinnhofer both chipped in with braces. Barrow won two for the villagers and joined Steve Cull to land the doubles.

Lillington Free Church D are chasing promotion from Division 2 and sit third after a morale boosting 6-4 success over leaders Nomads Aces. Owain Jones starred with a triple, Harry Purewal won two and Jeff Harris one. In reply Simon Nolan won twice, Tony Thomas won one and the duo won the doubles in 5. Meanwhile, second placed Flavels were held to a draw by WCC Coots. Arun Jogi’s treble for Coots included an 11-9 in the 5th verdict over Shivam Kapur. Mark Freeman and Cliff Jackson backed him with singles. Kapur and Trevor Bradley both won twice and took the doubles in 5.

Although 4th WCC Bears are not out of the promotion picture and beat Free Church E 6-4. Paul Calloway was in top form to win his three, Chris Hughes and Clive Irwin won singles and Calloway and Irwin won the doubles 11-8 in the 5th. Stefan Birca and Daniel Shaw shared Church’s points. Colebridge B walloped Whitnash B 9-1. Dean Hicks’ maximum included an 11-9 in the 5th win over Richard Smith. Jason Rainey also bagged three wins but was extended to 5 by Smith. Andrew Rowland won two, losing to Andy Coonan, and partnered Rainey to the doubles.

Moreton Morrell Tennis Court Club lost 3-7 to Division 3 leaders Rugby D. Moreton’s Kannan Nithi retained his 100% average but Rugby’s trio of Pablo Caldas, Dave Cox and Martyn Lilley each won two and Caldas and Lilley won the doubles.

Moreton then played a re-arranged match against Rugby E, triumphing 9-1. Nithi won 3, Pablo Smith won three and Bernie Spratt won twice, losing to Jack Kuomi. Nithi and Smith grabbed the doubles.

Free Church F whitewashed WCC Dinos courtesy of Cherry Matthews, Morgan Page and Mark Singleton. Free Church H also had a 10-0 win against Eathorpe D, Deva Bakthisaran, Nick Darwen and Sajiv Swamy the trio responsible. Whitnash B edged Nomads Dragons 6-4. Len Coonan was the star with three wins, Cristain Balta contributed two and Tamas Nemeth won one, an 11-8 in the 5th win over Janice Rowan. Catherine McAuley (1), Rowan (1) and Jill Weaving (1) replied with Rowan and Weaving supplying the doubles.

Eathorpe C also won 6-4 against Nomads Codgers. Darren Hadley led the way with a triple, John Ablett and Daniel Hadley took singles and Darren joined John for the doubles. Richard Miles (2) and Kim Wong (2) scored for Codgers. Dragons and Eathorpe C then played each other which resulted in an 8-2 win for Dragons. Jon Waters and Jill Weaving notched hat-tricks and Mike Weaving posted two. John Ablett grabbed a single and guided Daniel Hadley to the doubles.

WCC Flounders romped to a 7-3 win over Eathorpe D. Simon Chalker (3), Eric Barthorpe (2) and Jeremy Sampson (2) set Flounders on the path to victory whilst Luis Baxter with two and the doubles with Ross Baxter provided the resistance.

Flounders completed their fixtures in Division A with a 3-2 win over third placed Eathorpe E. Andy Caine showed his experience to win two and Steve Proctor chimed in with one. However, Toby John sneaked past Proctor 11-8 in the 5th and then joined Darren Hadley to land the doubles. Flounders are equal top on points but likely to be caught by at least two teams in catch-up matches.

The other joint leaders, Ashorne B, won 4-1 against Free Church I. Richard Grover maintained his 100% average for the season, though Sam Groom took him all the way, losing 9-11 in the 5th. Alexandros Plianos won one and the pair took the doubles. Groom pocketed the consolation in straight games.

Mathematically, Rugby F could still land the title and made sure of all 5 points when facing Radford A through Dave Cox and Kal Singh.

FISSC sit on top of Division B after crushing bottom side Ashorne C 5-0. Robert Bartowski and Mark Kingham did the damage. Radford C trail them by a point but have two matches in hand.

In a busy week Radford C opposed Rugby G and won 5-0. Diosdado Alferez and Charles Brookes were the victors though Bernard Burke almost got a consolation, losing 10-12 in the 5th to Brookes. The C team then took on their B side, squeezing home 3-2. Alferez was again invincible in singles and doubles but Boye Cho and Mo Eissa got the better of Brookes.

Division C was decided in dramatic fashion at Bishops Tachbrook School where Leaders Free Church J faced 4th placed Free Church N and second placed Warwick University B took on 3rd placed Free Church L, the matches being played simultaneously on neighbouring tables. L beat J 3-2 with youngsters Eshan Dhesi-Dabb and Shivam Gupta taking singles and doubles.

Ankit Sharma held two for J though Gupta played very well to take him to 5. Meanwhile N were upsetting the apple-cart by defeating the students 4-1. Jacob Sherratt put in his best performance of the season to win two singles and the doubles with Susheel Gupta. Gupta won one but lost to Kavish Wali. FC J finished on 40 points and take the crown. Warwick and FC L both ended on 29 points and had the same number of sets for and against. The students are runners-up by virtue of recording more wins. N finished a creditable 4th on 27 points.

The two bottom sides, Free Church M and Eathorpe H met with Church gaining a 4-1 success. Johan Pretorius was unbeaten. Alexandre Diallo won once and steered Pretorius to the doubles. Reserve Dave Hawkes notched the consolation.

The top two clashed in Division D when leaders Eathorpe G entertained Free Church O. Manas Krishnan ensured a 3-2 win for Church by landing both singles and Keerthi Bakthisaran added one. Dave Hawker won one in reply and secured the doubles with Mark Popham.