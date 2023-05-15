Crowds line the streets of Warwick for the Cycling GK Warwick Town Races

Big crowds lined the streets of Warwick on Sunday for the Cycling GK Warwick Town Races.

Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.

The popular event featured a tight circuit over varying surfaces, including the town centre cobbles.

The British Cycling races attracted 110 adults and 40 juniors over six different races, included a race for school years 2&3 and years 4&5 and an adults only relay bike ride. The community bike ride attracted another 90 cyclists.

The racing was organised by Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club.

Richard Poynter, WLRCC Chair and Warwick Town Races Event Organiser, said: “It has been a stressful three months and we are really pleased with how it went.

“It was great to see the kids' faces and the community events. I have had a few people say that their kids are starting to bike to school and using their bike more, which is great to hear.

“It's great to hear they have been inspired. Those comments make all the hard work worth it.”

Attention will soon turn to next year’s event though Mr Poynter admits rising financial costs could put it in doubt.

“It is a non profit event and the cost of the barriers have really gone up since post COVID ,” he said . “It costs about £12,000 to put the event on so finances are a big one and we need to get the support.”

If you would like to support the club for next year’s event, contact them via the club website.

Riders enjoy the Warwick Town races.