Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 foxes, 4 rabbits & badger found dead: RSPCA launch investigation
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Soccer AM’s final episode date confirmed by Sky
Shein announces plans to open 30 new pop-up stores - all we know
M25 traffic brought to a standstill after child ‘falls out of car’
Holly Willoughby 'visibly uncomfortable' for Phillip Schofield return

Crowds line the streets of Warwick for the Cycling GK Warwick Town Races

Big crowds lined the streets of Warwick on Sunday for the Cycling GK Warwick Town Races.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 15th May 2023, 14:00 BST
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.

The popular event featured a tight circuit over varying surfaces, including the town centre cobbles.

The British Cycling races attracted 110 adults and 40 juniors over six different races, included a race for school years 2&3 and years 4&5 and an adults only relay bike ride. The community bike ride attracted another 90 cyclists.

The racing was organised by Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycling Club.

Most Popular
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.

Richard Poynter, WLRCC Chair and Warwick Town Races Event Organiser, said: “It has been a stressful three months and we are really pleased with how it went.

“It was great to see the kids' faces and the community events. I have had a few people say that their kids are starting to bike to school and using their bike more, which is great to hear.

“It's great to hear they have been inspired. Those comments make all the hard work worth it.”

Attention will soon turn to next year’s event though Mr Poynter admits rising financial costs could put it in doubt.

Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.

“It is a non profit event and the cost of the barriers have really gone up since post COVID ,” he said . “It costs about £12,000 to put the event on so finances are a big one and we need to get the support.”

If you would like to support the club for next year’s event, contact them via the club website.

Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.
Racers ride around the streets of Warwick.
Riders enjoy the Warwick Town races.Riders enjoy the Warwick Town races.
Riders enjoy the Warwick Town races.
Riders enjoy the Warwick Town races.Riders enjoy the Warwick Town races.
Riders enjoy the Warwick Town races.
Related topics:Warwick