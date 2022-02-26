Crowds out in force for Fiver Friday at Warwick Races - highlights by David Hucker

A bumper crowd enjoyed the £5 entry at Warwick races on Fiver Friday

WARWICK REPORT FRIDAY 25TH FEBRUARY 2022

The sun shone and the crowds came out in force for Warwick's Fiver Friday meeting and they had plenty to cheer about as favourite Espoir De Guye landed the feature £30,000 Feldon Dunsmore Budbrooke Handicap Chase for trainer Venetia Williams, writes David Hucker.

Espoir De Guye, beaten in the race by a 25-1 outsider last year and making his first appearance since, ran off a 2lb lower rating this time and, despite nearly parting company with jockey Charlie Deutsch at the start and again at the fourth fence, jumped past Alnadam at the final fence and run right away to win by seven lengths.

One Fer Mamma, ridden by Milo Herbert, comfortably took the opening racingtv.com “Hands and Heels” Handicap Hurdle for conditional jockeys and amateur riders over three and a quarter miles, although the race wasn't without incident. Realms Of Fire, who had just poked his head in front, came down at the penultimate flight, leaving the way clear for One Fer Mamma to record his first win over hurdles beating Shah An Shah.

Although not foot-perfect, including making a mistake at the final fence, Coupdebol took the following oldgoldracing.com - Own Part Of The Action Novices' Handicap Chase in the hands of Jonathan Burke, beating favourite Daranova and Ambion Hill. Jockey Kevin Brogan never gave up on the runner-up, another to make mistakes on the way round, but the ground he lost proved too much to overcome at the end.

Arizona Cardinal made every yard of the running to land the British Stallion Studs EBF “National Hunt” Novices' Hurdle, but it took all of jockey Sam Twiston-Davies' strength to keep him running in a straight line after veering right after the final flight and see off the late challenge of Hauraki Gulf by a neck, with top-weight and favourite Everything'Sontick a length away in third.

In the absence of Eleanor Bob, five lined up for the Find An RSA Syndicate At racehorsesyndicates.org Mares' Handicap Chase over three miles and, in an exciting finish, it was 22-1 outsider Glorious Lady, ridden by last year's winning jockey Tabitha Worsley, who prevailed by half a length from Farne to give Crowborough trainer Cynthia Woods her first winner.