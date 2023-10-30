Crushing win sends St Georges A top of Leamington and District Table Tennis League

St Georges A zoomed to the top of Division One of the Leamington and District Table Tennis League with an emphatic 9-1 win at WCC A.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tony Deren and Laurence Sweeney posted maximums and Damon Fenton won twice, falling to Taran Dhillon in 4 sets. Fenton joined Sweeney for the doubles. Lillington Free Church A went one better, whitewashing their B team 10-0.

Lee Dorning, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong sit second, nine points adrift of the leaders but with two matches in hand. Oxhill drew with St Georges B. Mark Jackson was a triple winner for the former boys club, though Anthony Gorman and Brian Hobill took him to five.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John O’Donnell and Andy Woodcock chipped in with singles. Jeff Rigby starred for Oxhill with two, Gorman and Hobill won singles and Gorman and Rigby pocketed the doubles.

St Georges A went top of Division One with an emphatic 9-1 win at WCC A.

County Council Bats maintained their strong start to the season going fourth after a 7-3 success when hosting Wellesbourne. Martyn Todd notched a hat-trick, Nilton Green added two and Martin Hunter one. Green and Todd won the doubles. The villagers responded with singles from Alan Cotton, Steve Cull and Gary Stewart.

Whitnash A posted the biggest win in Division 2, overcoming Eathorpe B 9-1, despite the inclusion of reserve Len Coonan who won all his games. Brother Andy also won three and Dennis Woodhead took 2 as well as the doubles with Andy. Ben James got the consolation.

The top two clashed with Nomads Aces and WCC Bears settling for a draw. Paul Rowan and Tony Thomas recorded braces for Nomads with Andy Davies adding a single. Paul Calloway and Chris Hughes won twos for Council and combined to take the doubles 3-0.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flavels beat Eathorpe A 7-3 in an incredibly close match. Shivam Kapur won his three but was taken to 5 by every Eathorpe player. Trevor Bradley won two, losing to Walter Warburton in 5 but beating Elliot Hey in 5 and Luke Hobbins beat Hey in 5 but lost to Marius Morariu 11-13 in the fifth. Kapur and Bradley took the doubles. Warburton 2 and Morariu 1 replied.

Division 3 leaders Whitnash B marched on with a 9-1 result against 10th placed Eathorpe C. Len Coonan and Tamas Nemeth won their singles and added the doubles. Paras Tejani won two, losing to Darren Hadley. Second placed Nomads Dragons just lost to Free Church H 4-6.

Nick Darwen was in top form for Church, winning his three, Johnson Wong won twice and skipper Richard Pittaway grabbed one. Cathrine McAuley (2) and Jill Weaving (1) responded before winning the doubles. Third placed Free Church F also dipped out 4-6 to Rugby D. Chris Maddox bagged a treble for Rugby and Dave Cox won two, the pair also taking the doubles.

Morgan Page won two with Nick Newman and Susie Swan posting singles. Free Church G moved into 4th with a 7-3 win over Ashorne A. Radu Draghici maintained his fine early season form with a maximum, Marc Briscoe grabbed two and Bethan Jones one. Briscoe and Draghici won the doubles. Jim Goodwin won twice for Ashorne and William Little overcame Jones 11-9 in the 5th.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreton Morrell tennis court club defeated WCC Dinos 7-3 and moved into the top half of the table. Doug Holden won his three though William Hung took him to 17-15 in the 5th. Pablo Smith was also unbeaten and the pair combined for the doubles. Jason Grey, Derek Harwood and Hung shared the Dinos’ points.

Eathorpe F have nudged themselves to the summit of Division A after pipping Flounders 3-2. Josh Atkins won his two and John Ablett got one to get them over the line. Eric Barthorpe won once and steered Neil Davis to the doubles in 5. Ashorne B defeated Rugby F 4-1.

Richard Grover won his two, beating Peter Ratcliffe 1-9 in the 5th and overcoming Jo Outhwaite in straight games but including a 20-18 scoreline in one. Alexander Plianos added one and the pair took the doubles.

Third Placed Free Church I, who are unbeaten, took over at the top of Division B with a 5-0 win over FC M . Alex Bosworth and Sam Groom took all the points but Finn Bradley went to 5 with both. Free Church K put distance between themselves and relegation spots with a 5-0 win over FC L.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chris Bosworth and Toby Roe enjoyed the win, the closest match being Roe’s defeat of Shivam Gupta 11-8 in the 5th

Radford B recorded a 4-1 victory at Free Church N in division C. Boye Cho won her two and took the doubles with Mo Eissa, a single winner. Jacob Sherratt won an impressive consolation.