Fitzpatricks have done the double over Oxford and Cambridge University’s boxers.

Coming just two weeks after an impressive win over Cambridge university, it was on to Oxford university for Fitzpatricks Boxing Gym.

And they continued the recent run of wins with an outstanding display of grit and determination from the rapidly improving Davey Boswell over Vintel Romain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That doesn’t mean to say the Fitzpatricks man had it all his own way in what was called fight of the night by all at ringside

Davey Boswell celebrates victory.

It saw the referee and ring announcer calling for everyone in the venue to show their appreciation for the 2 outstanding boxers.

Advertisement

Advertisement