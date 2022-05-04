David Hucker preview's Saturday at Warwick races and looks back at Monday's meeting

Rockstar Ronnie clears the last in the Poundland, Where Great Prices Rule Handicap Chase at Warwick races on Monday Picture by David Pratt

After the success of Monday's Kids Carnival Raceday, racing is back at Warwick on Saturday with Ladies Night, with The Take That Show providing entertainment to follow the racing action, writes David Hucker.

Most valuable race on the card is the £20,000 Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs which has attracted 20 entries headed by the 137-rated Kissesforkatie. Dan Skelton has four of the entries, including Ashoka, a winner over the course last time, and Nicky Henderson three, the best of which could be Ascot winner Captain Morgs.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has just one entry in the shape of Irish Hill, who also holds an engagement in the valuable Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock Park in the afternoon.

By contrast, the South West Syndicate Mares' Novices' Chase has only six entries, but three of them are closely matched on official ratings with just a 4lb difference between them.

Top-rated on 122 is Could Be Trouble, runner-up in her last two hurdle races, followed by Fortunes Melody, rated on 120, who has already run six times over fences, having chased home Midnightreferendum in the Challenger Series Mares' Final at Haydock Park last time.

Lowest rated of the three on 118 is Kilmington Rose, a winner of four hurdle races, including over the course, but she could spring a surprise if taking to the Warwick fences that provide a stern test for inexperienced jumpers.

Dan Skelton has three entries, including course winner Jeffery's Cross, who also holds an entry in the feature race and at Hexham in the afternoon, in the opening Professor John Robert Fyfe Bolton OBE Novices' Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs due off at 5.10pm.

As on Monday, all hurdles races and the concluding National Hunt Flat Race will take place on the inner track and the going is forecast as good.

WARWICK REPORT MONDAY 2 MAY 2022

Monday saw a large crowd descend on Warwick racecourse for Kids Carnival Raceday, the first of four meetings that make up the May Racing Carnival, writes David Hucker.

The Poundland Family Fun Day Maiden Hurdle over three miles and a furlong got proceedings underway and it saw an emphatic win for market leader Sporting Ace, who made all the running to beat Jean Genie by an easy 5½ lengths.

There was another all-the way scorer in the following Tattersalls Ireland Store Sale 10th May Mares' "National Hunt" Maiden Hurdle as 7/4 favourite Prime Time Lady, who ran keenly in the hands of Alex Edwards, was always in command, running out an easy winner from Joyful Kit. Unlike the first race winner, Prime Time Lady will be seen out again over the summer when she should win more races.

Although only five contested the Poundland, This Is Your Land Novices' Handicap Chase over two miles, there was not much to choose between them in the betting with Bempton Cliffs going off the 9/4 favourite to follow up his win at Market Rasen at the end of March. Another one to make all the running, Bempton Cliffs had enough in hand to see off the challenge of chasing debutant Ragamuffin from the last fence.

It fell to Castkitello to keep the winning run of favourites going in the fourth, the Poundland, Your Land Of Amazing Value TV Handicap Hurdle, but the writing was on the wall when Sam Twiston-Davies was pushing along as the runners passed the stands with a full circuit to go. She did run on to finish fourth, but was no match for another clear winner in Nickelsonthedime who defied top weight to score at the 14th attempt over hurdles for Crewkerne trainer Kayley Woollacott.

Another to enjoy the good ground was Rockstar Ronnie in the Poundland, Where Great Prices Rule Handicap Chase. Having tracker leader Ornua until the penultimate fence, he went to the front and, putting in a good jump at the last, saw off the challenge of Golden Taipan to score for trainer Dan Skelton who had won the race last year with Go Steady.

After the lead had changed several times, it was 16-1 shot Nye Bevan who took control of the Poundland, Proud Sponsors Of Warwick Races Handicap Hurdle turning for home and he quickly went into a clear lead. Although he only had a length to spare over Eva's Diva at the line, jockey Tom Bellamy looked to have matters under control.

Having failed to win in 17 races on the flat and over jumps, it was no surprise that Persuer was priced at 20-1 for the concluding Poundland, Your Land Of Low Prices Mares' Handicap Hurdle, but she belied her odds to score by five lengths from Jersey Lady.