David Hucker previews Thursday's Warwick race meeting

Warwick racecourse

It's Molly Olly's Charity Raceday at Warwick on Thursday when the course will be raising money throughout the day for the Warwick-based charity which supports children with life-threatening illnesses, writes David Hucker.

Feature of the eight-race card is the £20,000 South West Syndicate Handicap Hurdle over three miles and one furlong for horses rated 0-140 in which course winner Trincomalee and Burrows Edge, the choice from three entries by Lambourn trainer Nicky Henderson, should be in the shake-up, although neither may beat the in-form Arizona Cardinal, a winner at Uttoxeter and not disgraced in a hot race at Sandown Park the time before,

The racing gets underway at 1.10pm with the first division of the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs which could go to Betterforeveryone who, despite some indifferent jumping, finished fourth on his hurdling debut at Wincanton. An interesting newcomer in the second division is Irish point-to-point winner Young Buster, who makes his British debut for trainer Fergal O'Brien.

Hat-trick seeking Regaby could land the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase over thee miles before Hyland, who has been put up 7lbs for his course win in March, looks to follow up in the £10,000 Visit racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs. Amongst his rivals is Ashoka, the choice from four entries for Alcester trainer Dan Skelton, who ended a long losing run at Market Rasen three weeks ago.

Atlantic Storm hasn't won since scoring at Stratford last May, but is now 13lbs lower in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase over two miles. This is his first run since December and preference is for top-weight One For Billy, whose best days look to be behind him, but runs here from a rating of 112, compared to 145 at his peak.