David Hucker previews Wednesday's racing at Warwick

As well as seven races, Wednesday's Wigley Property RaceDay, the fourth and final meeting of Warwick's May Racing Carnival, will focus on raising money for one of the area's best known charities, The Myton Hospices, writes David Hucker.

With all the races sponsored by local companies and around 140 property agents attending for a meal and charity auction, it should prove a fitting climax to the Warwick season which has seen large crowds return to the course after two Covid-affected years.

The Wigley Property RaceDay Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles gets proceedings underway at 5.00pm with course winner Nickelsonthedime heading the weights. He ran on strongly to win at the beginning of the month under Joshua Newman, but faces stiff competition from hat-trick seeking Good News, who should also relish the distance, and has the valuable assistance of Zac Baker in the saddle.

Next up is the Newton LDP Novices' Handicap Hurdle over the minimum trip of two miles in which Bangor-on-Dee winner Kerosine Light has to give weight to his three rivals. Twice a winner on the flat, Rhebus Road got off the mark over hurdles at the fourth attempt at Huntingdon and, in receipt of 9lbs, may come out best.

Nine line up for the EHB Residential Novices' Hurdle with Olly Murphy's Let's Have Another, owned jointly by Harry Redknapp and Aiden Murphy, having to give 7lbs to Dan Skelton's Leylak, who returned from a 406-day break to finish third at Ludlow. This will be Leylak's seventh run for the stable and he could break his duck this time.

Feature race of the evening is the Class 3 Rosconn Group Novices' Limited Handicap Chase over three miles in which Sail Away is set to concede weight to his two rivals and may find the concession of 13lbs to Ludlow winner Ultimate Getaway too much. Bottom-weight Reign Suepreme has failed to add to his sole point-to-point win in three starts under Rules and looks destined for third spot here.

Sweet Nightingale broke her duck at Newton Abbot three weeks ago and could score again in the Ainscough Strategic Land Mares' Handicap Hurdle, although Maria Magdalena is much more experienced and could be well handicapped, running from a mark of 108. Abbie McCain won on Timetoroe at Cartmel, but she has her work cut out here to give weight all round.

Leading owner J P McManus had three entries in the Howkins & Harrison Handicap Chase and runs two in the shape of top-weight Go As You Please and Gulliver Collonges. Both are set to concede weight to the other five runners and, although Joey Steel is having his first start since last October, he runs well when fresh and looks the one to beat.