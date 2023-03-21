Register
Defeat for Fitzpatricks gym’s Davey Boswell after he tops the bill at short notice

Fitzpatricks gym’s Davey Boswell was called into action to top the bill in the away corner at just 5 hours notice.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:34 GMT

The test in front of Davey was Darlaston hometown favourite Cole Weston, boxing out of the RG Boxing gym,

This fight sparked into action from the first bell with both lads landing big shots in a first round shootout .

But it was Weston who connected clean first giving Boswell a standing 8 count from a thunderous left hook with seconds left in the round.

The next round saw a different Davey, who went on the front foot catching his opponent on the side of the face.

But the last round was not to be for Boswell who was deemed to have touched down again due to a slip giving Weston a unanimous victory.