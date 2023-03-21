Defeat for Fitzpatricks gym’s Davey Boswell after he tops the bill at short notice

Fitzpatricks gym’s Davey Boswell was called into action to top the bill in the away corner at just 5 hours notice.

The test in front of Davey was Darlaston hometown favourite Cole Weston, boxing out of the RG Boxing gym,

This fight sparked into action from the first bell with both lads landing big shots in a first round shootout .

But it was Weston who connected clean first giving Boswell a standing 8 count from a thunderous left hook with seconds left in the round.

Davey Boswell and Cole Weston.

The next round saw a different Davey, who went on the front foot catching his opponent on the side of the face.

