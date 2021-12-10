Demons' unbeaten run is ended

Sport news.

The Demons’ unbeaten run came to an end in the Blythe Liggins Skittles League as they suffered their first defeat of the season to BFC United.

They went down 192-204 (7-13), thanks mainly to Kevin Mitchell’s 41 for BFC.

Demons stay top and BFC United fourth as they close the gap to those above them.

Bad Eggs’ blank fixture week allowed Grovers Rovers to leapfrog them into second spot in the table, thanks to a tight 199-197 (11-9) win over Jocky’s Jokers.

A season’s maximum of 46 for Graeme Ellis for Jokers was countered with 41 for Rover’s John Wigley.

Zimmers made up ground on the top teams thanks to a ruthless 213-178 (20-0) over Nutters, who remain winless so far this campaign.

In the bottom half, Pacemakers moved up one place.

They are now seventh in the standings thanks to a 196-193 (14-6) win over Groovies.