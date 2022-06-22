Devon too strong for Warwickshire ladies

Wendy Hobbis and Tracey Wheeler.

Bowls: Kenilworth Sports & Social Club - Bowls section have places available in their seven teams for ladies and gents from beginners to Premier League crown bowlers.

They offer free lessons for 10 to 100 year olds and all bowls and equipment will be provided for the lessons.

Contact Norman Stephens 01926 512166, [email protected] btinternet.com

Croquet: Kenilworth travelled to Herefordshire for their first Golf Croquet match of the season beating Eardisley 13 games to five in the West Midlands League.

The first round of four singles was closely fought and resulted in two games each.

The next round, was equally tight with three games going to the final hoop but Kenilworth just edged it to take all four games.

Kenilworth then won the next two rounds 3-1 to seal the victory before the round of doubles.

Phil Blake and Mervyn Harvey won all four of their games and Philip Wood won three and Phil Mander, 1.

In the doubles, Wood and Harvey lost 3-7 and Mander and Blake won 7 -6.