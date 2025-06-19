Double delight for Leamington Squash Club in national finals

Becky Symmons, Nic Howell-Manning and Aimee McConnell were ladies champions.

Leamington Lawn Tennis & Squash Club claimed both men's and women's titles at the 2025 National Championships at Nottingham Squash Club.

History was made as Leamington's women etched their name on the trophy for the first time. The men's team, meanwhile, reclaimed their crown in dramatic fashion courtesy of a narrow victory in the deciding round-robin match against two-time former winners Pontefract.

Both teams now qualify for the European Club Championships in Graz, Austria from 24th-27th September.

Leamington's men's team came away empty-handed in the opening match of the decider as 17-year-old Chester Dockray from Pontefract beat club pro Jason Pike in straight games at fourth string. Leamington's Sam Cross then found himself two games down to Pontefract's Adam Taylor. However, he battled back to win the next two, and although he lost 11-8 in the fifth, those two games proved crucial.

The men's team of Jason Pike, Sam Cross, Harry Mander, Declan James, Owain Taylor and Dan Bradbury (sponsor)

World no.29 Declan James beat Pontefract's Rory Stewart - the Scottish international - in straight games at no.1, and Leamington no.2 Owain Taylor knew he had to win 3-0 or 3-1 to retain the title for his side. He duly won 11-7, 7-11, 11-4, 11-1 to seal a clinching 8-7 victory.

Leamington club member and team sponsor Dan Bradbury said: "Special mention must go to Sam who was 2-0 down in his first match. He is an up-and-coming junior and beat our club coach Jason in the Club Championships last weekend, so he's a shining star."

There were celebrations too for Leamington's women's team who finished just three points ahead of Loughborough University (144-141) in another three-way round-robin final.

Both Leamington and Loughborough beat Hunts County heavily, so the Leamington-Loughborough clash proved to be the decider. Nichola Howell-Manning overcame Mille McLeod in straight games at no.3 and Irish international Aimee McConnell beat Hannah Rowley at second string. Lara Newton's victory over Rebecca Symmons at no.1 was only a consolation for Loughborough.

Loughborough's Rebecca Symmons said: "We weren't really expecting this! We performed really well in the previous round so this is a great end to our campaign. We're really looking forward to the opportunity to play in the European Club Championships."

Bradbury added: "Leamington is an epic club with an amazing social scene. We've got 32 box leagues with six players in each so we're 200 strong in club play. We've got a really strong group of women players and i's a really active club at all levels."

Laura Mumford, England Squash Competitions Manager, said: "It was great to have the best clubs in the country battling it out here in Nottingham. Congratulations to both Leamington teams, what an achievement to win the double!"