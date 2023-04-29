Two more mountain bike course challenges were achieved at Rowington Village South Warwickshire. The former Paratrooper and ex RAF Reservist cycled over the village footpaths and along the Grand Union Canal, weighed down with a back pack of 35lbs, which included mountain bike leader kit with extra added weight.

Most of the course was deep in nearly a foot of mud with the wet dirt track declines and inclines over the low technical route very hard to negotiate.

Doyle said: "T he conditions were not ideal but I find the rain and muddy conditions do not bother me.

Paddy Doyle negotiates a muddy footpath.