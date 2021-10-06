Doyle claims his 699th endurance title during Virtual London Marathon... now for number 700

Title number 699 for Paddy Doyle.

Balsall Common’s Paddy Doyle is setting his sights on his 700th title.

The endurance athlete claimed number 699 of his career this weekend as part of the World Virtual London Marathon.

His feat was accomplished over the Claverdon Village foot paths and Monarchs Way footpath in Warwickshire on Sunday, walking 27.96 miles carrying a 50lb back pack in a time of 9 hrs 54 mins.

This year’s London Marathon saw runners able to join in virtually from closer to home.

Doyle was monitored from start to finish by official witnesses who checked the distance time and weight of his back pack.

“What a great feeling to of reached my 699th physical fitness endurance title, especially as it was part of the Virtual London Marathon,” Doyle said.

“The distance was measured by GPS tracking apps.

“I decided to go over the marathon distance as it was better to go over the distance.

“The cross country course was tough due to the recent heavy rain on the previous day.