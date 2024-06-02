Doyle reaches his 850th career milestone
The Warwickshire athlete completed a sprint cross country duathlon challenge carrying 40 lb backpack. Distances were 7km speed march , 16 km mountain biking , 11 km speed march in an overall combined time of 3 hrs. 38 min. 12 sec.
Doyle finished nine minutes witinin the cut off time. The footpaths were thick in mud well above ankle high on some of the mapped course. On one of the footpaths Doyle had to wade through 300 meters of water logged paths carrying the mountian bike and backpack.
" it was hard going most of the paths was like quick sand it tired out my legs on each of the three events , the support team were great as well as they paced and pushed me to every check point".
Doyle's career total of strength speed stamina challenges and World Records spanning eleven different sporting disciplines, puts him well ahead of Scotlands multi World Record Breaker William Cannon and rated Britains fittest man who has achieved 650 sporting feats to date.