Endurance Athlete Paddy Doyle pushed himself to the maximum once again as he notched up his career 850 fitness endurance challenges and World Records at Claverdon Village Warwickshire.

The Warwickshire athlete completed a sprint cross country duathlon challenge carrying 40 lb backpack. Distances were 7km speed march , 16 km mountain biking , 11 km speed march in an overall combined time of 3 hrs. 38 min. 12 sec.

Doyle finished nine minutes witinin the cut off time. The footpaths were thick in mud well above ankle high on some of the mapped course. On one of the footpaths Doyle had to wade through 300 meters of water logged paths carrying the mountian bike and backpack.

" it was hard going most of the paths was like quick sand it tired out my legs on each of the three events , the support team were great as well as they paced and pushed me to every check point".

