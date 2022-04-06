Draw with Stratford keeps up Kenilworth's promotion bid

Lewis Kavanagh in Kenilworth's draw with Stratford

Some of the squad had also played for Coventry the night before, which is testament to the young talent emerging this season.

Stratford ran Kenilworth close in the corresponding Midlands 1 West home fixture and again provided a stern test with the score continually edging in their favour throughout an absorbing clash which ended 24-24.

It was 12-12 at half time and Stratford soon added another try. Kenilworth bounced back with good breaks from Opoku-Fordjour and Thompson leading to a try for Todd Freemantle. Following a catch and drive from the home side, Kenilworth were 24-17 down.

Todd Freemantle

Finally the intense pressure led to a gap for fly-half Harry O'Brien to coast through and he was left with a tricky conversion to level.

There have been various rumours the RFU league restructure being announced imminently showing Kenilworth promoted at the end of the season. However nothing has been confirmed and the squad continue with the job at hand and host Sutton Coldfield on Saturday.

Kenilworth's Women's side finished their first season in Championship North 1 with a defeat at home to high-flying Lichfield Ladies. However Kenilworth should be very proud of their efforts and have secured their safety in the league in 7th.

The Kenilworth 'Pirates' (veterans) headed to Southport for their annual tour and took on both the home side and Congleton in a three-way competition. Kenilworth showed their class in winning both matches along with leading the singing in the clubhouse and local bars afterwards as is their tradition.

Harry O'Brien in action for Kenilworth

Leamington: Despite some exceptional individual performances, particularly from Craig Smith and Gareth Shuttleworth, Leamington could not overcome their poor start to this match and finally went down 7 - 28, to a well drilled Kidderminster squad.

The hosts points were courtesy of a try from Shuttleworth and the conversion from Sam Nunn, in the Midlands 2 West (South) game.

This weekend Leamington host Spartans (Midlands).