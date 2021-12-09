Droobers win West Midlands title

Sport news.

Octavian Droobers have won the 2021 West Midlands League.

The deciding event was the popular Brandon Wood, near Coventry, where club members excelled and finished with 5252 points ahead of Wrekin Orienteers 4722 and Harlequins Orienteering Club 4712.

Taking the best scores in age classes from four of the seven league events, the 25 club members who achieved these winning points were: Max Straube-Roth M12, Rupert Powell M14, Mykyta Chubynsky M45 Alistair Powell M40, Chris McCartney M50, David Leadley M55, Liz Phillips W55, Anne Straube W45, Peter Carey M75, Trevor Simpson M80, Sheila Carey W75, Hilary Simpson W80, Karin Kirk W70, Stan Alexander M65 and John Middler M65.

At Brandon Wood, the top 10 places earned by club orienteers on each of the courses were: Alistair Landels M50, first in 54.47mins, Robert Gardner M21 second 56.53mins, Alistair Powell M40 third 58.44mins, Philip Ainsley M21 ninth 74.39mins and Mark Rookledge M55 10th 80.30mins. All were running on the longest Brown 8.8km course.

On the Blue 7.3km course, Chris McCartney M50 was fourth in 56.04mins, Tom Jeffries M50 sixth 60.43mins, David Lawson M55 eighth 61.57mins, Harriet Lawson W21 ninth 63.21mins and David Leadley M55 10th 63.41mins.

Liz Phillips W55 was sixth in 47.29mins and Stan Alexander M65 seventh 48.28mins on the Green 4.6km course.

Peter Carey M75 won the Short Green course in 36.41mins, Mike Hampton M75 was second in 37.11mins, Sheila Carey W75 fifth 42.27mins and Margaret Willdig W65 eighth 44.49mins.

Rupert Powell M14 won the Light Green 3.1km course taking 51.51mins, followed by Ashley Knott M21 second 55.18mins and Erin Weatherstone W21 third.

Nicola Gilder W40 was fourth on the Orange 2.9km course 39.45mins, Lesley Allen W60 eighth 59.23mins and Molly McAisnh W18 10th 74.58mins.

Max Straube-Roth M12 won the Yellow 2.6km course in 17.26mins and Adam Landels M12 was second in 27.33mins.

New junior Jessica Gilder completed the 1.6km White course in 43.45mins and is now on her way to earning her White badge.

The club welcomed 26 primary school children who thoroughly enjoyed the experience and for many it was their first time competing at an event.