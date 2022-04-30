Duathlon with 20lb backpack takes Paddy Doyle up to 715th endurance feat

Endurance athlete Paddy Doyle pushed hard to complete a cross country duathlon, achieving 10km over low technical terrain and then 5km walk / run carrying a 20lb back pack in an overall time of 1hr 12 min 30 sec.

It brings his career sporting feats to 715. The challenge was over Rowington Village footpaths, Heart of England footpath and Grand Union Canal towpath.

“It was tough going changing from one event to another in the fastest time possible,” said Paddy. “But I will have to get used to it as I will be mostly focusing on cross country duathlons and triathlons in the future, consisting of kayaking, mountain biking and cross country back pack speed marches."